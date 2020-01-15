Cardno (ASX:CDD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Shares of Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.42. Cardno shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 263,375 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $193.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

About Cardno (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

