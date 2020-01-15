carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $45,864.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.03658219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00199246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00129150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

