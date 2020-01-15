Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

