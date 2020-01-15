Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.64 to $4.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.6-79.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.35 billion.Centene also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.29-4.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.31.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.