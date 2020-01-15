CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.53.
Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358,954 shares in the company, valued at C$2,677,139.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
