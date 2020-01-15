CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.03. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of $543.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.33 million. Analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358,954 shares in the company, valued at C$2,677,139.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

