CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 66,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,150. The firm has a market cap of $603.49 million, a P/E ratio of 257.45 and a beta of 1.46. CEVA has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CEVA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CEVA by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

