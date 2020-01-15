CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

CEVA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. CEVA has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $603.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.73 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

