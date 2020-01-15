Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after acquiring an additional 794,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12,401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,862,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

SCHW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,647,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,265,489. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

