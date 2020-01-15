Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 350 at Peel Hunt

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) had its target price raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CAY stock opened at GBX 322 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 319.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 286.22. The company has a market cap of $163.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.38. Charles Stanley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.26 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.76 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

