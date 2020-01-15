Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Michael A. Osier Sells 22,568 Shares

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $927,319.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,692,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael A. Osier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90.

Chegg stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,293. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.78, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chegg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

