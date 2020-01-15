Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $11.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 164,158 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit