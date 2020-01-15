Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.59

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $11.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 164,158 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.59.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

