Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 140,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

VZ stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

