China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

China Automotive Systems stock remained flat at $$3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of China Automotive Systems worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Automotive Systems (CAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.