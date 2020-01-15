China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Shares Up 0.8%

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.00, 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 76,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

