Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $826.37.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $865.09. 278,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,672. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $509.01 and a 1-year high of $877.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $834.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total value of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,728,176.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,212,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

