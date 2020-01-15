Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21,659.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after buying an additional 873,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,957,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371,070 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,906,000 after purchasing an additional 332,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,035,000 after purchasing an additional 206,615 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. 467,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,622. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

