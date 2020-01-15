Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 9,385,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,336. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,882,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

