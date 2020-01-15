Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Short Interest Down 10.1% in December

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 899,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Clarus by 6,271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Clarus by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Clarus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus stock remained flat at $$13.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 83,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,689. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $394.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Clarus had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $60.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.