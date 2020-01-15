CloakCoin Market Cap Reaches $12.33 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00026012 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Bittrex and Livecoin. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $65,700.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 221.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003729 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00054776 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,390,464 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

