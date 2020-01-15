Coastline Trust Co Acquires 1,920 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 45,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. 206,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895,267. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.44 and a 52-week high of $129.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

