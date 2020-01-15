Coastline Trust Co Buys 125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $84.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4115 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

