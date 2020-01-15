Coastline Trust Co Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 110,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. 2,934,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,729. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $77.57 and a 12 month high of $95.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

