Coastline Trust Co Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after buying an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after buying an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $86,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16,479.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 487,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

EMR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 83,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,439. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

