Coastline Trust Co Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after purchasing an additional 367,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.26. 2,308,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.10 and a fifty-two week high of $316.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.37 and its 200-day moving average is $280.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

