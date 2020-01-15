Coastline Trust Co Purchases 9,060 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 839,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $46.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,867. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2045 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

