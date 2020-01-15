Coastline Trust Co Sells 205 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 751,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 60.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. 47,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

