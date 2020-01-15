Coastline Trust Co Sells 3,690 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. 700,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

