Coastline Trust Co Sells 5,150 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 111,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SJNK stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 61,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $27.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.