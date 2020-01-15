Coastline Trust Co Sells 810 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $529,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $335.09. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

