Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVLY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 8,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, COO Craig L. Kauffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

