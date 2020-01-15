Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of ETW stock remained flat at $$10.49 on Wednesday. 178,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,244. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

