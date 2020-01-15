Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.70

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $14.93. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 2,260 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 210.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 36.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

