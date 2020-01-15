Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.10

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 1327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLL. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.