Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $15,496.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,623.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.32 or 0.03634147 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00622276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

