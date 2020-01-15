Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Holdings Increased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total transaction of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $8,335,951.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

