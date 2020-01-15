Columbia Sportswear Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 800 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 74 call options.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $105,730,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $36,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $15,469,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $13,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $12,841,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 719.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.17.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

