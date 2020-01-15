Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAF) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Commercial National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

