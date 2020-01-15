Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.38

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$84.38 ($59.84) and last traded at A$84.24 ($59.74), with a volume of 1442829 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$83.66 ($59.33).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is A$80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (ASX:CBA)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

