Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,280,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the December 15th total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,820. Commscope has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commscope will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $2,192,747.25. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Commscope by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commscope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

