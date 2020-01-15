Comparing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Aware (NYSE:AWRE)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Anaplan alerts:

This table compares Anaplan and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -45.48% -46.75% -24.20% Aware -1.61% -0.36% -0.34%

Anaplan has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of Anaplan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Anaplan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Aware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Anaplan and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 5 13 0 2.72 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anaplan currently has a consensus target price of $61.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Anaplan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Aware.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and Aware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million 31.67 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -33.16 Aware $16.13 million 4.52 $1.23 million N/A N/A

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anaplan.

Summary

Anaplan beats Aware on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging products for medical applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.