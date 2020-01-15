Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Stock Price Down 0%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.58, approximately 1,006 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Computershare in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45.

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's issuer services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

