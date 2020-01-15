Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMTL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $870.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

