Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires 5,142 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 233,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413,504 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.