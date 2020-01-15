Concentrum Wealth Management Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 96,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.