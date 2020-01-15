Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 20.6% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 953.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 212.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 373,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 77.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 248,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 108,712 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:CNDT remained flat at $$5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Conduent has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

