Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.51

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and traded as high as $63.00. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 490,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,736,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.7% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,166,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after buying an additional 648,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,753,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,591,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after buying an additional 191,226 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,188,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,995,000 after buying an additional 294,977 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

