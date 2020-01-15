Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €131.73 ($153.17).

Continental stock opened at €116.94 ($135.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.88. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

