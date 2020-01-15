Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 407,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 252.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 154.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $34.33. 1,163,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

