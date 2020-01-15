Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.92. 141,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.54. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $115.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

