Corrado Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

NYSEARCA BSJK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.89. 4,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0713 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

